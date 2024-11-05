The Miami (FL) Hurricanes football team is off to its best start since 2017. In Week 10 of college football, the Hurricanes improved to 9-0 and rose to No. 4 in the AP Top 25. They’re still awaiting their College Football Playoff ranking, which will be released on Tuesday night, but all signs point to a Top 5 ranking. Much of this success is due to Cam Ward, their Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback.

For decades, Miami has been searching for a quarterback like Ward, and they may now have one of the best in program history. Ward joined the Hurricanes through the transfer portal from Washington State. The only downside is that they have just one season with their Heisman hopeful.

Coach Mario Cristobal and Miami are making the most of this lone season with Ward, as the Hurricanes are receiving national recognition they haven’t seen in years. While Ward and Miami aim for team success above all else, a Heisman Trophy remains an underlying goal. The challenge is that this season has become a fiercely competitive race for college football’s most coveted individual award. Still, there’s no question that Ward appears among the most deserving when it's awarded on Dec. 9.

Miami wouldn't be where they are without Cam Ward

The Miami football program has been void of talent at the quarterback position since its last Heisman Trophy candidate, Ken Dorsey—all the way back in the early 2000s. Dorsey led the Hurricanes to two national title games, winning one and coming close to a third. Ward will only get one shot, but he’s making the most of it so far.

While more than just a quarterback has been missing for the Hurricanes, a reliable quarterback could have compensated for many of Miami’s inefficiencies over the past two decades. We’re now seeing the impact of having a talented quarterback surrounded by other skilled athletes. Many of those same players, like new all-time program-leading receiver Xavier Restrepo, were there for past promising quarterbacks who ultimately fizzled out. Ward, however, has stepped in seamlessly since arriving in January and has become the unequivocal leader of this year’s team.

Yes, the talent on the roster has improved through other transfer additions, but Ward stands out as the best of the best—not just for Miami but across the country. Miami is undefeated and one of the best in the country currently because him.

Cam Ward compares to previous Heisman Trophy winners

The Heisman Trophy is essentially the Most Valuable Player award for college football. If that’s the case, how can anyone dispute Cam Ward’s value through nine games for Miami?

Ward has provided the Hurricanes' offense with a much-needed boost from previous seasons. It’s a unit that now leads in scoring and third-down conversions and ranks fifth in passing efficiency. Ward himself leads the country in passing touchdowns and points responsible for, ranks second in passing yards, fifth in passing efficiency, and third in total offense.

Traditionally, the Heisman Trophy favors the quarterback position, especially in the modern era. In the award's history, 35 quarterbacks have won, including four of the last five recipients—the exception being Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020.

Comparing Ward to recent Heisman winners like LSU’s Jayden Daniels, USC’s Caleb Williams, and LSU’s Joe Burrow underscores his impact. Each was undoubtedly the best player in the country during their Heisman season, and their teams would have been far less successful without them.

Daniels and Williams, in particular, offer strong comparisons for Ward because of the success they brought to their respective teams. Lincoln Riley leaned heavily on Williams throughout his time with the Trojans, helping lead them to the Pac-12 title game in 2022. Similarly, LSU would likely have suffered more than their three losses last season if not for Daniels’ ability to save games with both his arm and legs. And as for Burrow, we all saw what he did for LSU, helping them winning a national title.

This is precisely what Ward has been for Miami this season. The Hurricanes have been in several close contests this year, with three of their last five games decided by one score off a Ward game-winning drive. Last week, down 11 points to Duke in the third quarter, Ward rallied the team to score 36 second-half points, which made him the odds on favorite to win the award, per FanDuel. Ward’s leadership, moxie, and overall performance have been the reasons Miami has overcome these deficits and prevailed in each game. He is Miami this year.

Cam Ward is a human highlight reel that Heisman Trophy voters love

Like many things in college football, there isn’t a clear definition of what exactly qualifies a player to win the Heisman Trophy. It’s labeled as the award given to the “best player in college football.” But from year to year, there is often debate over who that really is.

One element that has become a hallmark for winners is the presence of “Heisman moments”—unbelievable plays or even one defining play that sets the player apart. Ward is certainly not short of these moments this season. Every week he and Miami step onto the field, fans can’t take their eyes off him, never knowing how he’ll extend a play, make a miraculous throw, or pull off a daredevil move under pressure. If having such moments is an unwritten qualification for the award, then Ward is a shoo-in.