Though some reports indicate any trade involving Lauri Markkanen may not be likely, the San Antonio Spurs have been linked to the Utah Jazz forward. There's good reason. Actually, there are two good reasons they should be interested in the 27-year-old scorer. Though if a deal is possible, San Antonio appears to have some competition.

Utah is reportedly interested in dealing the 2023 NBA All-Star and there is no shortage of suitors. The Golden State Warriors are also said to be very interested in the Finland native while the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings are also reportedly in the mix.

Lauri Markkanen is relatively cheap

The seventh-year forward is set to make $18.04 million this next season. For context, the Spurs biggest signing to start free agency, Chris Paul, will reportedly earn $11 million next season. The team's highest-paid player is Devin Vassell, who'll earn $29.3 million. Keldon Johnson will make more than Markkanen in 2024-2025 as well with a $19 million salary. San Antonio reserve center Zach Collins will make a little less than the coveted forward at $16.7 million. Because of his rookie contract, Victor Wembanyama will take home $12.7 million in his sophomore campaign.

At a price that would place him just above Collins on the Spurs pay scale, Markkanen would become arguably their second-best player from the moment he joined the team. His 23.2 points per game last season are more than any Spur on the roster has averaged in any season.

Two years ago, he averaged almost 26 points per contest at 25.6. Similarly, at 18.1 PPG, he sports a higher career points per night average than any current spur outside of Wemby, who just completed a Rookie of the Year campaign. To boot, Markkanen has averaged 8.2 and 8.6 rebounds per game over the last two seasons.

Markkanen as a partner for Victor Wembanyama

Thanks in part to the Spurs, basketball's version of the term, the “Twin Towers,” comes with connotations of inside presence and/or defensive impact. Markkanen is listed at 7 feet. Unlike the famed legendary pairings of Tim Duncan and David Robinson in San Antonio and Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson for the Houston Rockets, Markkanen's strength comes with his shooting instead of blocking shots. He can get to the basket in a number of ways as opposed to clogging the lane. Especially in today's NBA, he'd make a wonderful towering partner for Wembanyama.

Both versatile, both with mindsets and skill sets that lead them to attack from multiple places, Wemby and Markkanen could play inside/out. Combine how the Spurs play offense, and it would give Gregg Popovich a number of options. The winningest coach in NBA history, who's adapted to different styles of play over a Hall of Fame career, could, if not, substitute the two 7-footers for each other, invert them in many of the team's offensive sets.

Imagine a high-low with Markkanen and Wembanyama. Imagine a pick and role between the two long versatile players and the possibilities that come with it. Imagine both coming down the court on a two-on-one fast break.

Though any potential deal may be losing stream if it hasn't already, the Spurs are hoping any imagination that comes with Victor Wembanyama and Lauri Markkanen becomes reality.