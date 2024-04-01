Rebel Wilson opened up recently in her new memoir about her weight loss journey, which partially included using Ozempic.
In Rebel Rising: A Memoir, PEOPLE reported that she went into detail about the benefits of the drug, along with other factors that helped her lose weight. She discussed this with The Sunday Times.
Before this new book hits the shelves on April 2, the actress revealed she lost 80 lbs to PEOPLE in 2020. So, she's been working on reducing the pounds for a while now. Her journey to lose more weight continued for IVF reasons when the doctor told her to shed a few more.
Regarding Ozempic, she seems to think it's a drug that can benefit some.
The actress said, “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetitive for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good.”
Ozempic is a type 2 diabetes drug that helps reduce weight by suppressing your appetite. It's been making the rounds in Hollywood as a go-to source for weight loss.
Regarding weight, she feels that society shouldn't put too much pressure on themselves to be pencil-thin.
“I feel strongly that young women shouldn't try to obsess over looking like Victoria's Secret models — they should just look like themselves,” Wilson said. “I know that my relationship with food is complicated.
For the actress, all shapes and sizes are okay.
“I think too many people I'm a beacon of body positivity because I see people who are considered medically obese if you look at their weight, but I think they are absolutely beautiful. I really think beauty is at any shape and size, so I really promote that.”
The Hollywood Ozempic trend
Wilson is one of many stars who have dabbled with the legal drug. Others who have spoken about using it to lose weight include Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Sharon Osbourne, Tracy Morgon, and many others.
PEOPLE ran a report on celebrities using Ozempic. Dr. Caroline Apovian, the co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Woman's Hospital, has some concerns about it becoming trendy amongst celebrities.
“The Hollywood trend is concerning,” she said. “We're not talking about stars who need to lose 10lbs. We're talking about people who are dying of obesity, are going to die of obesity.
Still, some celebrities feel they need it, and maybe they do.
Al Roker said, “Everybody's struggling with it and we're still trying to figure it out. But no shame, no game. Just say within your lane and don't give anybody a hard time.”
Whoopi Goldberg mentioned, “I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 lbs. when I made [the film] Till. I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that's helped me dropped the weight was the Mounjaro. That's what I used.”
Whether you're a celebrity or not, it's a personal journey for anyone.
For Rebel Wilson, it sounds like Ozempic worked for her, but she didn't need it long-term. Whatever keeps a person healthy matters most; for some, it might include a controversial drug.