Rece Davis took some subtle shots at head coach Billy Napier and the Florida football program by giving a new name to the Florida-Georgia football rivalry. Known as the “World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” Davis offered a new take on the rivalry using its famous moniker.

This matchup has been recently dominated Georgia, as Kirby Smart has built a powerhouse, winning two national championships in three years. On the other hand, Billy Napier's Florida squad has struggled significantly over that span.

Kirby Smart has a 6-2 record against Florida since he took over the Georgia football program in 2016. But over the past few years, the rivalry hasn't been close with the Bulldogs winning three straight games by over 20 points. With this in mind, Rece Davis did not hold back when acknowledging that recent string of dominance.

“I've been calling this game the ‘World's Largest Outdoor Mocktail Party' because Florida's gonna have to play better before they merit somebody raising a glass to them. I wouldn't be surprised if Florida jumps on them, scores seven or ten points, and then loses by 20,” said the ESPN College Gameday host on the David Pollack Podcast.

Georgia needs to be careful against Florida



A loss to the Gators all but eliminates the Bulldogs from winning the SEC and getting a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff. Additionally, after the rivalry game, Georgia is set to face two straight ranked teams in No. 19 Ole Miss and the No. 7 ranked Tennessee, putting them on the brink of elimination.

On the other side of the field, it's clear that the Florida football team that got blown out by Miami isn't what the Bulldogs will be seeing on Saturday. The Gators have lost three times this year, all to top ten opponents, including a recent, narrow loss at Tennessee.

Coming off a blowout win against Kentucky, Florida has a new starting quarterback in five-star recruit DJ Lagway. The true freshman led a very explosive Gators offense against the Wildcats, putting up 48 points, while averaging a shocking 37 yards per completion.

Overall, it's safe to say this rivalry will be anything but the joke Rece Davis claims it is if Georgia quarterback Carson Beck continues to struggle like he's done over the past few weeks.