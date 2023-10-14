Quantcast

Red Dead Redemption Now Available For Nintendo Switch & PS4

Julian Ojeda
Rockstar Games has released its classic Western adventure game, Red Dead Redemption, for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, expanding availability through the Rockstar Store and selected retailers. The game, which allows players to explore the epic narrative of former outlaw John Marston, can be acquired through both digital download and physical purchase.

For PlayStation 5 users, enhanced performance is accessible with up to 60 frames per second (FPS) through backward compatibility. With Halloween on the horizon, players also gain access to Undead Nightmare, a supernatural expansion of the game that intertwines traditional Western elements with spectral thrills. This expansion, bundled with the primary Red Dead Redemption game by Double Eleven Studios, is priced at $49.99 and available for digital download on the Nintendo Store and PlayStation Store, with physical editions slated for imminent release.

In Undead Nightmare, players navigate Marston’s desperate struggle against a zombie horde, exploring a macabre version of the Wild West while seeking a cure for the apocalyptic outbreak. The release additionally includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, introducing classic weapons and outfits such as the Tomahawk, Explosive Rifle, Golden Guns, Savvy Merchant, and Expert Hunter. Players on PlayStation 4 can access Hardcore mode and Trophy support, while Nintendo Switch users can unlock in-game achievements, enhancing the immersive gaming experience.

New language options—including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish—join the previously available languages, providing a more inclusive gaming experience.

Red Dead Redemption and its eerie expansion, Undead Nightmare, continue to be available for Xbox users via the Microsoft Store, ensuring fans and newcomers alike can delve into the events preceding the critically acclaimed 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2. This release marks a pivotal moment for gamers, allowing a new wave of enthusiasts to experience the compelling storylines and dynamic gameplay that have solidified Red Dead Redemption as a staple within the gaming community.

