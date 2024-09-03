ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the New York Mets Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let y0u know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Mets Projected Starters

Kutter Crawford vs. David Peterson

Kutter Crawford (8-12) with a 4.12 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 155 innings pitched, 141K/42BB, .220 oBA

Last Start: vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Loss, 6.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 4.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 73 innings pitched, 66K/21BB, .217 oBA

David Peterson (8-1) with a 2.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 92.1 innings pitched, 70K/39BB, .242 oBA

Last Start: at Arizona Diamondbacks: Win, 7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 3.03 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 38.2 innings pitched, 36K/19BB, .240 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Mets Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +112

New York Mets: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have need Crawford to be at his best in this game. With September starting, Boston has some ground to make up in the Wild Card race. The good news is Crawford is pitching well, despite his losses lately. In his last three starts, Crawford has thrown 17 innings, allowed just 11 hits, and he has a 3.70 ERA. All those games were against some good teams, Crawford just needs some run support. Nonetheless, it would not be surprising to see Crawford have a good start Tuesday night.

Boston is hitting the ball well as a team this season. They are top 10 in batting average, slugging percentage, barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. They lead the league in doubles, so they are constantly making great contact, and finding some gaps. Boston has a tough matchup against Peterson, but if they can just hit as they have all season, the Red Sox will give themselves a chance to win this game.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Peterson has been one of, and possibly the best pitcher on the Mets this season. For starters, the Mets have won the last five games Peterson has started. Along with that, Peterson had his best month of the season in August. He had an ERA under 2.00, and opponents hit just .216 off him during the month. With the way Peterson is pitching, it is easy to see how he can lead the Mets to another win Tuesday night.

The Mets should be able to get to Kutter Crawford in this game. Crawford had an August ERA of 6.32, and he allows quite a bit of barrels. Along with that, Crawford is very much a fly ball pitcher this season. The Mets are sixth in the MLB in home runs, so they should be able to barrel some balls in the air. If they can do make some loud contact, and keep the ball off the ground, the Mets will win this game with their slugging.

Final Red Sox-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is a good pitching matchup, but Peterson has been the standout guy lately. That is why I will be taking the Mets to win this game straight up at home. New York is playing better baseball right now, and they have the better pitcher (at the moment) on the mound.

Final Red Sox-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-152)