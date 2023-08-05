The Boston Red Sox are not done making Little League-type plays. The latest error: A brutal base-running gaffe by Reese McGuire in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays that ensured yet another painful defeat for Boston.

I’m going to projectile vomit. pic.twitter.com/NsVaTJUfZL — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 5, 2023

The Red Sox have lost 6 of 7 games, and the 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays came as it appeared the team was going to have a chance to steal a victory. The bottom of the ninth saw the Red Sox draw to within one run as Adam Duvall, McGuire and Jose Urias all singled with one out.

Conner Wong lashed a long fly ball to left, and it appeared the ball had a chance to go into the net for a game-winning homer or at least scrape the wall for a tying hit. However, the ball died at the warning track and centerfielder Kevin Kiermayer made the catch in front of the wall for the second out.

McGuire took off from second base as if there was no chance the ball would be caught. He was easily doubled off second to end the game.

Connor Wong nearly walked it off… but Varsho made a leaping grab at the Wall, and doubled off McGuire at second to preserve a 5-4 Blue Jays win over the Red Sox. The Sox are 4 games behind the Jays — and also trail Seattle and the Yankees in the Wild Card race. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 5, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Red Sox stay on brand with the base running 😂 shades of last year.. free fall after the trade deadline….. — 🐾Patrick Fenton (@fenway617) August 5, 2023

"The Red Sox run themselves out of the ballgame, here." "That is so unfortunate. You just can't do that right there." pic.twitter.com/81wlTml6Ga — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 5, 2023

Twitter reaction was swift and decisive. The Red Sox have had multiple major base running and fielding gaffes this season. They ran themselves into a triple play last month, and they have turned two singles by opponents into Little League home runs.

Prior to the trade August 1 trade deadline, it appeared the Red Sox were about to make a run at a Wild Card playoff position. However, they have 3 games in a row and they are now 4 games behind the Blue Jays for the last Wild Card position