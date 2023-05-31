Trevor Story will be the shortstop when he returns to the Boston Red Sox lineup, manager Alex Cora said on WEEI’s Gresh & Fauria Show.

Story has yet to play this season after having elbow surgery in January, but is progressing well in his rehab. The Red Sox have not announced a new timetable for him.

Story made a name for himself as a shortstop with the Colorado Rockies through the first six years of his career. Every inning he played in the field with the Rockies was at shortstop, but he shifted over to second base last season upon signing with the Red Sox.

With longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts no longer with the team, the Red Sox plan to play story at his natural position once he’s healthy.

Story struggled at the plate during his first season in Boston, though he does have some valid excuses. His free agency was anything but normal given the MLB lockout and he signed his six-year contract with the Red Sox two weeks before Opening Day. He also had mutiple stints on the inured list, limiting him to 94 games.

Story finished the 2022 season with a .238 batting average, 16 home runs and 66 RBIs.

The Red Sox are 28-26 and hanging around in the gauntlet that is the AL East. They would be no lower than third in any other divison, but sit in last place in the AL East as summer approaches. If Trevor Story can get back to the player he was in Colorado, Boston could make some noise in the American League playoff picture.