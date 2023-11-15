The Boston Red Sox are on the brink of hiring former San Francisco Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey. He is a former Red Sox player.

The Boston Red Sox are on the brink of hiring former San Francisco Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Andrew Bailey has a respectable baseball resume.

The Oakland Athletics made Bailey the 188th overall selection of the 2006 MLB Draft. He made his debut on the mound in the summer of 2009.

Andrew Bailey had a 6-3 win-loss record in nine outings for Oakland in 2009. He had 91 strikeouts and a 1.84 ERA in 83.1 innings of work that year. Bailey's impressive showing earned him 2009 American League Rookie of the Year honors.

Not only that, but Bailey also earned consecutive MLB All-Star selections in his second season in the majors in 2010. He had 42 strikeouts and a 1.47 ERA in 49,0 innings of work that year.

Bailey spent the first three years of his MLB career in Oakland. He was part of the deal that sent Red Sox outfielder Josh Reddick to the Athletics in December 2011.

Andrew Bailey spent his next two seasons in Boston. He was a shadow of his old self in a Red Sox uniform. He had a career-worst 7.04 ERA in just two appearances for Boston in 2012.

Bailey split his final three MLB seasons among the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Angels. He eventually became the Angels' bullpen coach after he retired from baseball.

Andrew Bailey will help improve the Red Sox's pitching

Andrew Bailey spent four four seasons as the Giants' pitching coach from 2020 to 2023. He will help shore up the Red Sox's pitching. Boston finished 21st in the majors this past season with a 4.52 ERA.

Bailey will work with the likes of Chris Sale, Chris Martin, Kenley Jansen, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Whitlock.

Andrew Bailey's impending hire coincides with the need for starting pitching in 2024. New Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow emphasized this earlier this month.

If the Red Sox somehow sign Shohei Ohtani, he won't pitch next year because of his torn UCL. Either way, Andrew Bailey has his work cut out for him as Boston's new pitching coach.