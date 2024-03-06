As Craig Breslow crafts his vision of the Boston Red Sox, finding consistent starting pitching will be crucial. With Boston impressed by what Brayan Bello has had to offer thus far, the Red Sox don't want him to leave town anytime soon.
Bello and the Red Sox are deep in talks about a contract extension that would keep him with the team beyond 2028, via Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. While how much Bello will be paid is not yet known, both sides seem serious about coming to terms on an extension.
The right-hander signed with Boston for $28,000 as an international free agent in 2017. He isn't even eligible for arbitration until 2026. However, Bello made less than $1 million in 2023, his second year in MLB. An extension would award the righty a larger contract based on his role moving forward in Boston. Furthermore, it would give the Red Sox even more team control over a pitcher they plan to build around in their rotation.
Bello showed major growth throughout the 2023 season, reaching 157 innings pitching. He held a 12-11 record, 4.24 ERA and a 132/45 K/BB ratio. Throughout his entire major league career, Bello has pitched to a 14-19 record with a 4.37 ERA and a 187/72 K/BB ratio.
The Red Sox signed Lucas Giolito to help lead the pitching rotation. But after suffering a potentially season-ending elbow injury, that role could fall to Brayan Bello. No matter where he pitches in the rotation, the Red Sox want the right-hander on the roster. A contract extension ensures that will be the case for the foreseeable future.