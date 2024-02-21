As Opening Day approaches, the Red Sox are talking contract extension with Brayan Bello.

As the Boston Red Sox craft their 2024 pitching rotation, the team is counting on Brayan Bello to step up. A strong season from Bello could convince the Red Sox to keep him in Boston long-term.

Extension talks have already begun between Bello's agents and the franchise, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. While Bello is letting his agents do the talking, he is well aware that a long-term contract could be in his future.

“They've been talking to my agents. The agents have been the ones dealing with the team,” Bello said. “I told them if we have a good offer to let me know. I'm still looking at everything that's going on, but they're the ones who have taken care of that for me.”

When asked if an extension was close, Bello responded, “mas o menos,” meaning more or less. While cryptic in nature, the Red Sox seem serious about signing the right-hander. A home grown talent signed out of the Dominican Republic, Boston wants to ensure Bello stays in Boston long-term; assuming the money is right.

Brayan Bello made his MLB debut with the Sox in 2022. Over 41 appearances, the righty holds a 14-19 record with a 4.37 ERA and a 187/72 K/BB ratio. Bello showed signs of improvement in 2023, lowering his ERA to 4.24 over a career-high 28 starts. His strikeout numerous surely opened Boston's eyes.

Heading into the 2024 season, the Red Sox are still trying to figure out their pitching staff. Chris Sale is gone, but Lucas Giolito is now in town. Still, Boston could use a spark throughout the rotation.

Bello is hoping to be that lightning bolt. A breakout performance would either lead to an extension or justify the Red Sox already giving him one.