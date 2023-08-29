The Boston Red Sox got the unfortunate news that their emerging star outfielder is done for the year, with Jarren Duran undergoing season-ending toe surgery.

Duran suffered the injury on August 20 against the New York Yankees, when attempting to scale the wall in the Bronx to save a home run shot. He was originally diagnosed with a left toe sprain, and the level of damage was enough to warrant surgery, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Duran is expected to be back for the Sox by spring training, according to his manager Alex Cora. The team will hope he can recover quickly and continue to build on his breakout season for the Sox. Duran hit .295 in 102 games of his third season, after struggling to get going in limited action the last two seasons.

The injury news comes at a terrible time for Boston, as they are still fighting to hold on in the AL wildcard race. They have lost two in a row, and are in the midst of a series against the Houston Astros, the team with the final spot. With just over a month remaining, every game matters immensely, and a slip in the standings can be the end of the playoff push.

At 5 games back and fading fast, the Red Sox will need a massive winning streak against wildcard teams to have a chance at the playoffs. The AL East makes up the first three teams on the outside looking in, with the Rays holding the first wildcard spot. They have all had promising seasons, but the Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays may all miss the cut due to injuries and inconsistencies.