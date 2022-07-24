The Boston Red Sox are on a scary freefall ahead of the trade deadline. Prior to this week, the team looked poised to make a serious run for a Wild Card spot in the American League. Now, they have looked like a shell of themselves after being beat down by the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now, the Red Sox are getting pushed closer and closer to the brink of giving up. After the historically awful game against the Blue Jays, Boston announced that star third baseman Rafael Devers is headed to the injury list. Devers was listed with a hamstring injury, which was aggravated during the forgettable fifth inning of that game. (via Sportsnaut)

“Well, he says he felt it in the swing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Saturday’s game. “If you see him running the bases on the double (in the first inning), he didn’t look too good running to first. On the swing (in the fifth), he grabbed it.”

Rafael Devers has been having an incredible season this year for the Red Sox. He earned his second All-Star nod this season while batting .324 for the year. He has also slammed 22 home runs during the season. The team will badly miss his efforts on the batter’s box in the near future.

The good news is that so far, Devers has only been placed on the 10-day injury list of the Red Sox. He missed their rematch against the Blue Jays on Saturday night, a 4-1 loss. Hopefully, the star hitter returns to the lineup sooner rather than later.