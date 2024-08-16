The Boston Red Sox are reportedly designating 1B/OF Dominic Smith for assignment, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Smith, who has previously played for the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, recorded a slash line of .237/.317/.390/.706 across 83 games played for the Red Sox in 2024. The move to DFA Smith comes after it was announced that first baseman Triston Casas is expected to return from injury on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Smith signed with the Red Sox earlier in the 2024 season. Boston needed first base depth following Casas' injury, as the left-handed slugger suffered a rib issue early in the '24 campaign. As a result, Casas has appeared in only 22 total games in 2024. But with Casas set to return, Boston is moving on from Smith.

Red Sox make Dominic Smith roster move

There was a time when many people around the MLB world felt that Smith would become an MLB star someday. He displayed signs of stardom early in his career, even finishing 13th in MVP voting after recording a .993 OPS in 2020 with the Mets.

Smith's ceiling was unquestionably high. The issue has been consistency. Smith hasn't been able to replicate his stellar results ever since that 2020 campaign.

It is unfortunate because Smith had such high expectations. He is still only 29 years old and could bounce back at some point. The Red Sox gave him a quality opportunity, however, and Smith was unable to take advantage.

Smith will likely find another team. It isn't often that left-handed hitters who can play first base or the outfield and feature intriguing offensive ceilings become available. The real question is whether or not Smith will ever live up to his full potential.

If so, adding him may prove to be an absolute steal for his next team. The risk is worth the reward with Dominic Smith. The Red Sox, though, are heading in a different direction.