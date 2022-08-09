Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just made on Tuesday. Boston signed former New York Mets All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to a minor league deal, as reported by Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

McDonald reports that Jeurys Familia will report to Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox, who are playing against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Familia, 32, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies back in March.

The results were not good for the former Mets All-Star in Philly, as he pitched to an abysmal 6.09 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 38 games. The Phillies, who acquired a major bullpen reinforcement in the form of David Robertson, had no space on the roster for Familia.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, do. Closer Tanner Houck, who had recorded eight saves for Boston this year, was placed on the 15-day injured list with back inflammation earlier Tuesday.

Boston is likely hoping that Familia can return to his glory days with the Mets. An MLB All-Star back in 2016, Familia led the league in saves that year with 51. The previous season he had 43.

It’s been a few years since he’s been a high-leverage arm, though. Still, given the situation, this is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Red Sox.