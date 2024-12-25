The Boston Red Sox announced a trade with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

“The #RedSox today acquired LHP Jovani Morán from the Minnesota Twins, in exchange for C/INF Mickey Gasper. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 39,” the team announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The Red Sox have already had a busy offseason, with their big acquisition coming in the form of Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Their deal with the Twins is a rather quiet one, but Moran could play a role for the Red Sox at some point down the road.

Moran, 27, is a left-handed reliever who has 79 games of big league experience. He pitched in only five games in 2021, but established himself as a reliable option in 2022. Moran pitched to a 2.21 ERA across 31 appearances during the '22 campaign with Minnesota. In 2023, however, he recorded a 5.31 ERA in 43 outings.

Moran has not pitched in an MLB game since the 2023 season. Nevertheless, he could factor into the Red Sox's bullpen plans.

Strengthening the bullpen has been a priority for the Red Sox. Boston's relievers have endured ups and downs in recent years, so the team would love to find consistency within the bullpen. The same can be said for the starting rotation, as the Red Sox also added Walker Buehler in addition to Garrett Crochet.

The Red Sox will likely consider making even more moves as the offseason continues. Boston failed to reach the postseason in 2024, something they want to change as soon as possible. Competing in the deep American League East will prove to be an immense challenge, but Boston projects to take a step forward.

Sure, they may not be a legitimate World Series contender during the upcoming 2025 season, but the Red Sox are beginning to build a competitive roster. There is still work to do, however.