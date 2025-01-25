The Boston Red Sox have one of the MLB's top farm systems ahead of the 2025 season. Prospects Kristian Campbell, second base, and Roman Anthony, outfield, are two of the primary reasons why.

According to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, Campbell and Anthony are both the top MLB prospects at their respective position.

Trezza'a take on Campbell: “No prospect made a bigger leap in 2024 than Campbell, who went from redshirting at Georgia Tech in 2022 to a supplemental fourth-round pick in 2023 to winning MLB Pipeline’s Hitting Prospect of the Year and Double-A Eastern League MVP honors last year in his first full pro season. That’s what happens when you combine plus bat-to-ball skills with plus power and plus speed and it comes all together. Campbell showed in 2024 he can do a lot of everything, slashing a combined .330/.439/.558 with 20 homers and 24 steals in 115 games while advancing from High-A to Triple-A. He led the Minors in wRC+ and ranked second in on-base percentage and OPS.” Trezza's take on Anthony: “After a breakout 2024 season during which he led the Double-A Eastern League in slugging and OPS as a 20-year-old, the former supplemental second-round pick has blossomed into one of the top position player prospects in baseball and the jewel of Boston’s enviable farm system. The calling card here is plus-plus raw power, but Anthony has also developed a consistent approach that could make him a .300 hitter with 30-homer power on an annual basis.”

After a stretch of disappointing seasons, the Red Sox are looking to return to their winning ways during the 2024 season.

When could Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell arrive?

Roman Anthony is doing everything he can to be in Boston on Opening Day.

“I’m going to go into spring training with that attitude and do everything I can,” Anthony told reporters at the Red Sox’ Rookie Development Program earlier in January, via Conor Roche of Boston.com. “But also, at the same time, trusting the front office and what they have planned. But for me, that’s the mentality going into spring training.”

Roche believes that there could also be a path for Campbell to make the Opening Day roster.

“Campbell’s sudden emergence has suddenly put him in play for a major role on the Red Sox as soon as Opening Day,” Roche wrote. “With Boston not addressing second base or its outfield in a notable way this offseason, there are multiple paths for Campbell to make the Opening Day roster.”

If Anthony and Campbell manage to meet expectations, another solid era of baseball in Boston could be on the way.