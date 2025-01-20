The Boston Red Sox' top priority this offseason remains the same in late January as it was after the World Series ended.

The Red Sox have already reshaped their pitching rotation, acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox via trade and signing Walker Buehler to a one-year deal. Now, their attention turns to their starting lineup, where they still want to add a right-handed bat, according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.

“Sources continue to indicate that adding a right-handed bat is still Boston’s top priority with bullpen help being looked at as a secondary need,” he wrote in a story published Sunday.

The Red Sox are trying to add balance to a lefty-heavy lineup, and lucky for them, there are some strong righty bats still available. It all starts with Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado, the top free agent and trade candidate that fits their need, respectively.

Bregman has been a popular subject in the MLB rumor mill as he remains unsigned with Spring Training approaching. The Chicago Cubs are no longer in the running for Bregman, clearing the way for anybody willing to meet his asking price. The Red Sox have the money, the only question is how much they are willing to spend.

Alex Bregman, Nolan Arenado and other Red Sox righty candidates

There's a reason why Bregman is still on the Red Sox' radar despite Rafael Devers occupying third base. Boston manager Alex Cora coached Bregman on the 2017 Houston Astros World Series team, and he told MLB Network that he sees Bregman as a potential second baseman.

“I've always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glover second baseman,” Cora said. “You know, his size, the way he moves, it felt like you will be a second baseman but he has played third base at a high level, so we'll see where he ends up and where he ends up playing.”

Bregman may be the most popular target for the Red Sox, but he's not the only option. Cotillo outlined where else Boston could look.

“Free agent Alex Bregman and Cardinals trade candidate Nolan Arenado remain the two big-name — yet imperfect — fits the Red Sox have considered,” he wrote. “Boston could be waiting on either Bregman (short-term deal?) or the Cardinals (salary dump?) to get desperate as spring training draws closer. Beyond Bregman and Arenado, there’s a limited list of righty-hitting options that includes free agent Randal Grichuk and Cubs trade candidate Seiya Suzuki.”