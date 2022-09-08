Chaim Bloom’s bold ‘promise’ to Kike Hernandez that pushed him to stay, Alex Cora reacts

Kike Hernandez will remain a member of the Boston Red Sox at least until the end of the 2024 MLB season after he signed a one-year contract extension worth $10 million with the club. That’s a lot of money, but Kike Hernandez appeared to be swayed into the direction of staying with the Red Sox because of a promise made by Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

When asked if he had talked already with the Red Sox’s front office about how the team will approach the offseason, Kike Hernandez immediately gave a direct response to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

“He knows where I stand,” Hernández said. “He knows that the most important thing for me is not just the opportunity to play every day, but how much it means for me to play every day for a winning team. I’m not going to say he promised me — but he promised me that we’re going to be way better next year.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora doubled down on Kike Hernandez’s sentiments (h/t Logan Mullen of Audacy).

“We should be better. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and obviously the conversations have started, what we’re planning on doing, all that, and I’m excited about it. It should be an interesting offseason,” Cora shared during a recent appearance on WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria and Mego.

The Red Sox are looking unlikely to make the 2022 MLB postseason. They are virtually out of the running for the American League East division title as they are nearly 20 games behind the New York Yankees. They are under nine games back for a slot in the AL wild-card race. But regardless of how the season concludes for Boston, the Red Sox are expected to have plenty of wheeling and dealing in the offseason. Securing Kike Hernandez’s services is only a start.

Kike Hernandez is having a disappointing season, batting just .217 to date. He also has a .280 OBP and .250 slugging percentage to go with only six home runs and 37 RBI.