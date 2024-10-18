Nowadays, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are broadcast partners for Fox Sports' pregame and postgame shows during the postseason. But, it was not too long ago that Ortiz, Rodriguez and Jeter were bitter rivals with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

During Fox's postgame coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-2 win over the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS, they aired a highlight from the famous 2004 ALCS between Ortiz' Red Sox and Rodriguez and Jeter's Yankees.

The highlight was of Ortiz hitting a walk-off two-run home run in Game 4 of the ALCS which kicked off the Red Sox's historic comeback from being down 3-0 to winning the series 4-3.

After the home run is shown, Ortiz repeats what has now become his famous slogan and everyone on the set starts laughing together.

“Thaaaaa Yankees lose,” Ortiz said twice.

Of course after Ortiz' Game 4 walk-off home run, the Red Sox went on to win three more games in a row to beat the Yankees and advance to the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. They swept the Cardinals and broke an 86-year championship drought for the Red Sox.

David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter today

Now, instead of duking in out in the cutthroat Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, Ortiz, Rodriguez and Jeter form one of the most entertaining broadcast teams in all of sports. The three of them are some of the best players of all time and are all World Series champions, so they are able to provide expert analysis throughout the postseason.

But, what sets this team apart is the way they are able to have fun with each other. Ortiz is always ready to remind Rodriguez and Jeter about 2004, and the Yankee duo is able to laugh about it. When the three of them are together, it is truly entertaining television.

Even though the Red Sox had a disappointing season, Ortiz still gives fans a reason to tune in. Red Sox fans should expect Fox to continue showing highlights from the 2004 ALCS to see how Ortiz, Rodriguez and Jeter react.