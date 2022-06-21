Former Boston Red Sox legends David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez were as dynamic a duo as the game has ever seen in their primes. Both Ortiz and Ramirez were feared sluggers with the united might to power the Red Sox to two World Series titles during their time together with the franchise.

On Monday night, Ortiz and Ramirez were at Fenway Park, where the latter was being inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame before the team's contest against the Detroit Tigers. After the ceremony, Ortiz and Ramirez stuck around to catch the game.

But that's not all they did. The two Red Sox legends shared a hilarious Facetime moment with their former teammate and current NESN analyst Kevin Millar. Jomboy Media shared the comical footage on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

That's right. Ortiz and Ramirez hilariously Facetimed Millar, who is working in the broadcast booth at Fenway Park. Millar said that Ortiz was telling him to come down and join he and Ramirez in their seats, with Millar having to tell them that he couldn't because he's working. Millar added a “you're rich” comment to Big Papi.

Big Papi and Manny just wanted to enjoy the game with their old friend! Pure gold.

Ortiz, Ramirez and Millar were a part of the 2004 Red Sox team that broke an 86-year World Series drought with their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Fall Classic.

It's obvious that the three remain very close. Close enough to hilariously Facetime each other on live television.