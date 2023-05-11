With his save on Wednesday night, Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen became the seventh player in MLB history to record 400 saves. Jansen said it’s a moment he won’t forget.

“I was locked in,” Jansen said. “At the end of the day, that’s an individual thing to accomplish. We’re here to win ball games and get to the playoffs and try to win a championship. It’s just another day. You have to stay focused for that. It was an unbelievable experience.”

Currently in his 14th season in the big leagues, Jansen has long been a dominant late-game force. The three-time all-star has a career ERA of 2.43 and has seven seasons with 35 or more saves.

He’s already up to nine saves in 2023 in 10 opportunities, allowing one earned run in 12 total appearances. Jansen joined the Red Sox after an up-and-down year with the Atlanta Braves last season which saw him lead the NL in saves with 41 but also have his second-highest ERA in a season at 3.38. Ironically, Jansen’s 400th save was against the Braves in a 5-2 Red Sox win.

The Red Sox are one of the surprise stories of the 2023 MLB season thus far, thanks in large part to Jansen’s work out of the bullpen. Boston has won 9 of its last 11 and sits at 22-16 on the season.

With another major career milestone wrapped up, Kenley Jansen has a chance to continue to climb the all-time saves list. He needs 25 saves to surpass Billy Wagner and John Franco to jump into the top five.