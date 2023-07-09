The Boston Red Sox seemed to be out for the count heading into the month of July, but after getting swept by the Miami Marlins, they have turned around and won seven of their past eight games to push their record back up to 47-43. There's just one more game before the All-Star break, and when play resumes, all eyes are going to be on the team's President of Baseball Operations in Chaim Bloom.

Bloom's tenure in charge of the Red Sox front office has been tumultuous from the second he took over, and even though Boston has exceeded expectations this season, Bloom has been on the receiving end of a lot of blame from fans, and rightfully so. In a sense, the upcoming trade deadline after the break could be Bloom's final opportunity to save his job.

And yet, it almost feels like this is a situation Bloom cannot win. Boston is still in contention for a wild card spot, but it's not as if they are good enough to truly make a World Series run this year. But if Bloom strips this team down and sells at the deadline, fans are going to riot. With his job on the line, Bloom could be entering a situation in which he cannot win.

Why Chaim Bloom is in trouble as the Red Sox approach the MLB trade deadline

While the Sox find themselves with a record above the .500 mark heading into the All-Star break, they are still in last place in the packed American League East division. With that in mind, they are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the AL wild card chase, but they are only two games behind the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who both have a 49-41 record currently.

As unlikely as it may seem, this Red Sox team could make a push for a wild card spot. They have been marred by extreme inconsistencies throughout the season, and yet they are still an above-average team, even if it is by the slightest of margins. That's what makes the trade deadline such an interesting spot for the team that Bloom finds himself in charge of.

This time last year, Boston was in a fairly similar spot, albeit a bit worse. Bloom responded by trying to thread the needle by selling some players for prospects, while replacing those players by dealing prospects for MLB-level talent. Fans were appalled with the strategy, and the Red Sox unsurprisingly ended up missing the playoffs.

The main problem with Bloom's strategy at the previous trade deadline was that he didn't pick a side. Hindsight is 20/20, but it's pretty clear that Boston should have sold. Not only did they not do that, but they watched a crop of players that consisted of Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, and Michael Wacha leave for nothing in the ensuing free agency period.

While the stakes aren't exactly as high given the talent that was set for free agency last year, it's clear Bloom has a similar decision to make this year. He can buy and try to milk a playoff run out of this team, he can sell and continue to add more prospects, or he can try to ride the fence in a similar way as he did last year.

Realistically speaking, none of these options are all that tantalizing for Boston. There's no sense dealing prospects for MLB-level talent on a team that isn't a World Series contender, but is it worth selling veterans on a team with a record above .500? Whichever way Bloom goes, fans are going to be upset.

Bloom almost certainly cannot afford to try to employ a similar strategy as last year, but it feels like the path that makes the most sense, ironically enough. There are some veterans on this team, such as Adam Duvall, Enrique Hernandez, and Nick Pivetta, who are obvious trade candidates. But keeping the veterans who have carved out big roles for themselves with their strong play also makes sense.

Making small moves to sell while largely standing pat as a buyer is the ideal scenario for the Sox here, as opening up playing time for Jarren Duran, getting rid of the error-prone Hernandez, and unloading a grumpy Pivetta are all moves that make sense. But beyond that, there's no sense adding to this roster.

The Red Sox have been unofficially rebuilding this season, and while they are outperforming their expectations, this isn't a team worth investing in. However, with Bloom in charge, and the pressure mounting for him to build a winner, there's no guarantee he will make the logical decision for this team. Chaim Bloom is set for a massive few weeks in July, but in some sense, he may already be dead in the water without even knowing it.