The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium this weekend, and the Red Sox reportedly had some fun in the locker room after Sunday's 6-5 win, with Kenley Jansen interrupting Alex Cora's press conference for him to give a speech. Cora later returned doused in beer. Jansen explained the celebration after the big win for Boston.

“We're just trying to have fun,” Kenley Jansen said, via Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “We're trying to chase the wild card, trying to get to the postseason. And we just got to stay loose and keep having fun.”

The 2023 Yankees are one of the weakest over the last couple of decades for the franchise, but no matter how good New York is, it is always big for the Red Sox to sweep their bitter rival.

Jansen closed the game in the ninth inning, he gave up a double to Greg Allen and then hit DJ LeMahieu, but then proceeded to strike out Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres before finally getting Ben Rortvedt to fly out to center field to end the game.

The Red Sox are three games out of a wild card spot in the American League as a result of the sweep. They will need to pass the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners recently overtook the Blue Jays for the final wild card spot in the American League.

The weekend in the Bronx was a big one for the Red Sox. They will have to keep up their winning ways over the last month or so to get into a wild card spot.