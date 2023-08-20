The New York Yankees have reached a feat they have not attained since 1995 because of the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge's team lost their eighth straight game. This was due to the Kenley Jansen, Alex Verdugo, and Jose Alexander Cora-led Red Sox. To add insult to injury, the team did at Yankees Stadium and busted out an iconic clubhouse celebration that the team will never forget.

The Red Sox and Yankees go way back since Harry Frazee sold Babe Ruth. Both teams saw the intense history of the MLB and knew that it was either one of the best games a fan would see or lead to a match plagued with ‘the curse of the bambino.' Nevertheless, the Yankees swung their best today with Clarke Schmidt leading in pitching duties. He even gave Alex Verdugo a hard time batting during the game. Anthony Volpe also followed suit in trying to make life difficult in an inevitable Boston win.

Eventually, Jose Alexander Cora and the Red Sox got going to deliver a sad loss to Aaron Judge's team. It was a very sweet sweep for Boston as the team loved the celebration. Arguably, this was the happiest the Alex Verdugo-led squad has been in years after a victory, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Kenley Jansen disrupted Cora's interview for a second. The Red Sox manager got pulled near the team and was showered with beer to celebrate another sweep in the iconic rivalry. These are the stories the fans and players are going to hand down to their children.