On Wednesday, Alex Bregman has officially joined the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract, marking the end of a lengthy free-agency saga. While Red Sox fans are eager to see Bregman contribute to their team’s postseason aspirations, one former Red Sox player had a special request for the two-time World Series champion.

Kevin Millar, a key member of the 2004 Red Sox team that ended an 86-year championship drought, took to social media to welcome Bregman and give him some homework.

“Welcome to Red Sox Nation @ABREG_1! Now you have to watch ‘The Comeback’ on @netflix and then you will officially be family with Uncle Kevin!!!! Congrats Dawg!” Millar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Alex Bregman joins the Red Sox on their quest to return to the Postseason

“The Comeback” is a Netflix documentary chronicling Boston’s historic run to their first World Series title in nearly a century, highlighted by the legendary 3-0 ALCS comeback against the New York Yankees. Millar played a pivotal role in that series, famously rallying the clubhouse with his “Don’t let us win tonight” speech before Game 4.

While Bregman is no stranger to the Red Sox or their postseason history, Millar’s message is a reminder of the expectations that come with wearing a Boston uniform. The veteran infielder spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Astros, winning championships in 2017 and 2022. Now, he joins a Red Sox team hungry for October success after missing the playoffs since 2021.

Bregman, primarily a third baseman with the Astros, is expected to move to second base in Boston. He brings a strong right-handed bat to the lineup, which has been bolstered this offseason with additions like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman.

Despite a slow start in 2024, Bregman finished the season with a .260 batting average, 26 home runs, and 75 RBIs. His career numbers at Fenway Park suggest he could thrive in his new home—Bregman has hit .375 with seven home runs and a 1.240 OPS in 21 career games at the historic ballpark.

The Red Sox’s decision to offer Bregman $40 million per year—$10 million more annually than other teams—was a clear statement of their belief in his impact. Now, as he prepares for his first full-squad workout in Fort Myers, he might need to carve out some time to fulfill Millar’s request. If Bregman embraces Red Sox culture the way Millar hopes, perhaps Boston’s next great postseason moment is just around the corner.