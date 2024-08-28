Boston Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks may be nearing a return from injury, per Chris Cotillo of masslive.com. The 35-year-old three-time All-Star has yet to throw a pitch in a Red Sox uniform. But Hendricks, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, is expected to make his 2024 debut in September. At the moment, a potential mid-September return seems to be realistic.

Hendriks has been making progress in recent weeks. Still, it was previously unclear when he would return. September has been mentioned as a possibility for quite some time, but this latest update provides more clarity as to when Hendriks could return during the month.

If Boston was not in the postseason conversation then one would have to wonder if Hendriks would even pitch in 2024. However, the Red Sox are still competing for a postseason spot so adding the former All-Star to the bullpen will help their situation.

Red Sox's current postseason outlook

Barring an incredible ending to the 2024 campaign, the Red Sox will not win the American League East. Boston currently trails the first place New York Yankees by 9.5 games in the division. The Red Sox still have hope in the AL Wild Card, though.

As of this story's writing, Boston is only four games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Making up a four-game deficit will not be a simple task, but Liam Hendriks' return should help the Red Sox.

Of course, there are no guarantees that Hendriks will return and immediately pitch at a high level once again. He has not pitched since 2023, so it may take Hendricks some time to get back on track. Nevertheless, Boston's bullpen needs all the help it can get and Hendriks' presence alone will be important.

The Red Sox are hopeful that Hendriks can return soon.