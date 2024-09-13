The Red Sox will likely be without Liam Hendriks (elbow) for the rest of the season after he underwent an MRI. He suffered a setback, and upon closer inspection, he may need additional surgery. Red Sox manager Alex Cora commented that Hendriks' recovery could continue into the 2025 season.

“He had the MRI, nothing structural,” said Cora. “They sent it to the doctor in Texas, the guy that performed the surgery, so he's taking a look at it, and he's gonna let us know, but it seems like probably we're gonna shut him down.”

After multiple rehab assignments in August, Hendriks was on track for a September return. That's no longer the case, especially with the Red Sox looking unlikely to earn a Wild Card spot.

Hendriks has not pitched in the big leagues since early June 2023 while he was still a member of the Chicago White Sox.

The Red Sox's down year without Liam Hendriks in the American League East

Hendriks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January 2023. At the time, he had a speedy recovery, and it was announced he was cancer-free in time for the season.

Another unfortunate turn forced Hendriks to require Tommy John surgery, and he missed the entire 2023 season.

Like Hendriks, the Red Sox have been dealing with a difficult season. Rafael Devers explained how he's trying to get through it when speaking to Ian Browne, a club reporter for MLB.com.

“You have to stay positive,” Devers said. “You can come tomorrow and win and then win the next two games and you still you’re right back there again in the fight. You have to keep playing, stay positive and anything can happen.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently expressed his feelings on pushing for a postseason spot when talking to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

“It’s still there. It’s getting harder and harder, but it’s realistic,” Cora said, per The Athletic. “We just won a series against one of the best teams in the big leagues. But obviously, in our situation, it’s not enough. We’ve got to continue. We won two series here at home. For some people, it doesn’t feel great. But for us, it does.”

Andrew Meyers of ClutchPoints.com explained the team's one fatal flaw that held them back this year was their defense.

“To put it lightly, the Red Sox defense is bad. Boston ranks dead last in fielding percentage and leads MLB in errors and unearned runs. Those rankings have followed the Sox for much of the season and won’t change barring a total lack of effort from teams immediately trailing them in those categories.”

With 15 games to play, the Red Sox are still within striking distance at 4.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.