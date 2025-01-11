The Boston Red Sox are going to have a new look to their pitching staff in 2025. Lucas Giolito hopes to take his spot at the head of the rotation for the American League East team.

Giolito is anxious to show what he can do after missing the 2024 season after undergoing an internal brace procedure to repair damaged ligaments in his elbow.

Giolito considers himself a leader on a pitching staff that has added star left hander Garrett Crochet and World Series hero Walker Buehler in the offseason. He met with fans and the media at the Red Sox Fenway Fest this weekend and explained his desire to show what he can do in 2025.

“Last year definitely had its ups-and-downs, challenges mentally and emotionally,” Giolito said. “Being away from the game like that was super tough, but it gave me that motivation to put the work in and do everything I can to put myself in the best position for success this year. Putting this uniform on and stepping on the mound at Fenway for the first time is going to be a special moment.”

Giolito has eight years of experience in the big leagues. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox and he split his eighth year between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians.

Giolito had his best season with the White Sox in 2019. He had a 14-9 record with a 3.41 earned run average. He sturck out 228 batters in 176.2 innings while making 29 starts for the White Sox. Giolito completed 3 games that season and registered 2 shutouts. The right-handed pitcher was named to the American League All-Star team that season.

Red Sox pitching staff appears stronger and deeper

Red Sox manager Alex Cora could have a dramatically different pitching rotation in 2025 than he did a season ago. If Giolito is the No. 1 starter — that has not been established at this point — Crochet, Buehler, holdovers Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello could follow.

While the Red Sox may need to add at least one significant bat to the lineup as well as a relief pitcher or two, the starting pitching could be a significant asset for the team.

The Red Sox could be in the free agent market for Alex Bregman and trading for Nolan Arenado could also be a possibility. The Red Sox lost Tyler O'Neill in the offseason after he contributed 31 home runs last season, and they clearly need a power bat in their lineup.

In addition to getting Giolito back after his lost season, reliever Liam Hendriks is expected to take on a key role in the bullpen. He missed all of the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.