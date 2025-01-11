Boston Red Sox ownership went into the offseason with their checkbook in hand, hopeful to add a top free agent like Juan Soto or Max Fried. Both All-Stars decided to take a monster bite out of the Big Apple instead, forcing the front office to scramble for a back-up plan. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow found a promising one in Garrett Crochet. There is still an important item on the winter agenda, though.

For months now, reports have surfaced about the Sox's desire to acquire another right-handed hitter. Infield defense is also an issue facing the ballclub. Perhaps Breslow could address both needs with one player, say one with a shelf full of accolades.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is arguably the hottest name on the trade market, and Boston might just be his top choice. Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, Arenado's Colorado Rockies teammate from 2016-20, spoke on the possibility of reuniting with the eight-time All-Star.

“Obviously that seems like a cool idea and we would love that,” Story told NESN.com. “I think he would thrive in Boston just given his intensity, his love for the game, his passion for the game. He’s a superstar, man. I don’t think we’re turning down anybody that wants to play in Boston and wants to do it. Obviously a cool idea, but a lot of things need to happen for that.”

Is Nolan Arenado the stabilizing force the Red Sox need?

Story is a vocal leader in the clubhouse, so it makes sense that he would lay out the welcome mat for Arenado. He knows that there is at least one major hurdle to clear if such a move were to come to fruition, however. Rafael Devers is the franchise's centerpiece, slugging .511 during his eight-year tenure with the Red Sox and signing a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension in 2023. If he pushes back on the idea of moving off third, Boston brass could feel inclined to comply.

There might not be anything to worry about, though, given that Devers liked a video clip suggesting he move to designated hitter to accommodate Alex Bregman. Fans can only hope that the 2018 World Series champion would consider doing the same for Nolan Arenado.

The five-time Silver Slugger and 10-time Gold Glove winner (six platinums) slipped below his usual offensive standards the last two seasons with the Cardinals, but he can still add enough value to justify trading for him. The 33-year-old batted .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs in 2024, indicating that he still has ways to go before approaching the cliff of his MLB career. Arenado's defense remains superb, as demonstrated by his nine outs above average, per Baseball Savant. Devers posted a -6 in the same category last season.

Like Trevor Story said, the willingness to play in Fenway Park is something that should be celebrated. Considering how the organization has performed in recent years, Arenado's infatuation with the Red Sox is incredibly encouraging. Time will tell if he or any truly impactful right-handed bat comes to Boston before the 2025 campaign begins.