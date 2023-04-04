A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Red Sox’s offense has been like a house on fire this early in the 2023 MLB season, and it continues to burn hot Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park.

Right in the very first inning of the game, rookies Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas each launched a homer, thus making Red Sox history.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Red Sox rookies Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas both hit first inning home runs against the Pirates. It marked the 1st time in the Expansion Era (since 1961) that a pair of Red Sox rookie teammates have each homered in the first inning of a game.”

The Pirates actually got on the board first in the contest, with the Red Sox giving up three runs in the top of the opening frame before Boston hit right back with serious power from Yoshida, Casas, and Rafael Devers, who also hit a home run before his rookie teammates added to the team’s run total.

Prior to the meeting with the Pirates, the Boston had scored exactly nine runs in each of their first three games of the season — which were during a series at home versus the Baltimore Orioles that Boston won, two games to one.

While it’s hard to sustain the kind of offense the Red Sox are coming out with during the first week of the 2023 MLB campaign, they will continue to try to strike while the iron is hot. Hopefully, though, the team would get much better performance from their pitching staff.