The Boston Red Sox have finally pulled the trigger on a move that sends Nick Pivetta to the bullpen. With Pivetta having a hard time being consistent on the mound and Boston’s pitching staff becoming healthier, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday that the team had already informed Pivetta of the decision.

“We’re getting healthy,” Cora explained (via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com). “We’ve got a lot of starters. He’s going to be part of the bullpen. We talked to him today. He understands. It’s part of it, right? Just go out there and dominate your role.”

Nick Pivetta sounded accepting of his fate and promised he will do his best to fulfill the job in his new role.

“I just got moved to the bullpen so that’s where I belong and that’s where I am,” Nick Pivetta said of his demotion to the bullpen. “I’m going to show up there for my teammates out there and go out and do my job.”

Pivetta has been especially atrocious of late. Over his last three starts, he allowed 14 earned runs on 20 hits with eight walks issued across 15.1 innings of work on the mound. That stretch includes his struggles in last Tuesday’s start versus the Seattle Mariners in which he surrendered four earned runs on six hits in 5.1 innings, albeit in a 9-4 victory at Fenway Park.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Nick Pivetta has collected a 3-3 record with a 6.30 ERA and 5.78 FIP across eight starts. He has been so susceptible to the deep ball, as implied by his 18.4 percent homer-to-fly ball ratio.