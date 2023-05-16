The Seattle Mariners (21-20) take on the Boston Red Sox (22-20) in the second game of a three game series Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our MLB odds series as we give you a Mariners-Red Sox prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was won by the Mariners in blowout fashion. The game was scoreless heading into the fifth, but then the flood gates opened. The Mariners would rack up 14 hits in their final five at-bats, including three home runs. Cal Raleigh had a three hit night, with two of those hits being home runs. The more impressive feat of his night is he hit a home run from the left and right side of the plate. Five other players for Seattle had multi-hit games. Rafael Devers and Pablo Reyes had multi-hit games for the Red Sox.

The starting pitchers Tuesday night at Fenway are Luis Castillo and Nick Pivetta.

Here are the Mariners-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Red Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-106)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-113)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Red Sox

TV: Root Sports Northwest, NESN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Luis Castillo gives the Mariners a chance to win anytime he takes the mound. He has thrown over 46 innings and has a WHIP below one. This season, opposing players are hitting just .213 against him. When Castillo is at his best, he is almost unhittable. Castillo is in the 86th percentile in chase rate, 84th percentile in walk rate and 82nd percentile in whiff percentage. Opposing teams have a lot of trouble picking up the ball out of his hand and this game should be no different.

The Red Sox are currently on a four game losing streak and they have lost six of their last 10. Boston has scored three runs or less in six of their last seven games. Runs are very hard to come by when Castillo is on the mound, so Seattle only has to score four or five runs to win this game. The Mariners average just over four runs a game and put up 10 Monday night, so this should not be hard for them to accomplish.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox need to recognize the opposing pitcher and accept that they will not score to many runs. This means Boston will have to pitch well if they want to stay in this game. The Mariners have the third lowest batting average in the MLB as a team. They also have the sixth lowest OPS. This means the Mariners do not hit the ball great and when they do, Seattle does not hit the ball hard into the gaps or over the fence. The Mariners also strike out the second most in the MLB. Pivetta is not having the best season, but he has a chance to pitch really well Tuesday night.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Luis Castillo is one of the best pitchers in the game and is someone you can count on 99 percent of the time. Expect him to have a good game in this one and lead the Mariners to a win. Seattle should cover the spread.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-106), Under 10 (-115)