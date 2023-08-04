There are certain players who may not fill up the back of their baseball cards with amazing stats and accolades, but they still leave a worthwhile impression in the clubhouse and with the fan base. Christian Arroyo served that very role for the Boston Red Sox during the last four seasons.

A playoff push means all hands must be on deck, though, leaving the veteran utility man without a clear role going forward. Boston has thusly designated Arroyo for assignment and is recalling the newly acquired Luis Urias from Worcester, per the team.

The writing was on the wall for this transaction after the club traded for the 26-year-old Milwaukee Brewers infielder right before the trade deadline. Injuries plagued Arroyo and possibly prevented him from blossoming into a true fan favorite. He batted .241 with three home runs and 24 RBIs in 66 games this season.

Urias has been worse at the plate in his minuscule 2023 sample size (.144 in 20 games, .233 for career), but Boston clearly prefers his upside. The Mexican native shows solid discipline at the plate, drawing plenty of walks to boost his on-base percentage.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Every roster move will be crucial for the Sox from hereon out. They are two games out of the final American League Wild Card spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays and trying to hold off the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. More offensive reinforcements are eventually coming in the form of shortstop Trevor Story.

In the meantime, the arriving Luis Urias and the rest of the team will need to step up big for a pivotal series with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park this weekend. The Red Sox's October pursuit could hang in the balance if things do not go well in this divisional clash. Friday's first pitch is due for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Christian Arroyo should be able to find a new MLB home relatively quickly. His versatility and underrated offensive skills should draw plenty of interest, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. And who knows, maybe he and Boston will cross paths again down the road.