The 2023 MLB trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, and while there were a handful of teams across the league making big moves, the Boston Red Sox were not one of them. Boston made a few smaller moves, such as trading Enrique Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers and picking up Luis Urias in a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, but for the most part, they stood pat at what seemed to be a pivotal trade deadline.

With a 57-51 record, the Red Sox are sitting just two games out of the final wild card spot in the American League, but of the teams contending for a playoff spot, you can make an argument that they did the least among their competitors. For a team that was already exceeding expectations, this isn't a good look on their general manager Chaim Bloom.

With their hot streak during the month of July, the Sox had managed to gain some momentum heading into the deadline, with many folks expecting them to operate as buyers. Instead, they didn't do much of anything, and will try to carry the momentum they recently had throughout the remainder of the season on their own. And unless a miracle ends up happening, this should be the final straw for Bloom as Boston's GM.

Chaim Bloom drops another dud as the Boston Red Sox GM

Bloom's stint as the Red Sox GM has been rocky at best, but for the first time in awhile, he had a shot to legitimately endear himself to fans and make some moves that proved he wanted this team to win. The Red Sox are better than expected this year, and desperately need some help in their starting rotation; it was the perfect opportunity for Bloom to address a clear need for the team he is in charge of.

Yet once again, Bloom seemed to believe that he was too smart to make the obvious move. Just like last season, when he refused to fully sell, instead buying and selling at the same time, Bloom tried to employ a similar strategy this year. The problem was he proved to be too frugal to make any sort of major deal that could actually impact this team.

We've already seen Boston's major moves, but the reports that have surfaced since then have made the team's deadline strategy look even stranger. They were pursuing Justin Verlander, who ended up getting dealt to the Houston Astros, but at the same time, strongly considered dealing Justin Turner to the Miami Marlins and James Paxton to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Of course, none of these moves got made, so it doesn't really matter, but it just adds to the confusing persona of Bloom. He has been dealt a potential get out of jail free card with this Red Sox squad, but he just doesn't want to use it. Bloom is realistically fighting for his job right now, but seems to be acting as if that isn't the case.

The disconnect between Bloom and the Red Sox, particularly their fans, has always been pretty large, but it might not be larger than it is now. It wouldn't have even mattered if Boston opted to sell at the deadline, as it would have been more beneficial than standing still. The Red Sox are a flawed team that may barely sneak into the playoffs to begin with; if you want to make a playoff run, buy, but if not, sell off some pieces like Turner and Paxton and get something in return.

The problem is that Bloom wants to have his cake and eat it too. By simply riding the fence in an effort to avoid more public scrutiny, Bloom has likely made Boston's ownership team's decision on his future way easier this offseason. This was the second deadline in a row where Bloom could not make a real decision on Boston's future; in what capacity is he capable to be leading this team?

Boston has the talent on their major league roster to at least be competent, but right now, they are a middle of the pack team. Someone in the organization needs to decide whether the current core is one worth building around, or if there is still a bit more rebuilding that needs to be done. The guy that is supposed to be making that decision is Bloom.

And yet, we have passed by another trade deadline where Bloom has failed to pave that path that he wants this team to follow He seems to be too overly concerned with being completely analytically sound in his decision-making process that he cannot actually do anything to help this team. And for that reason, when the 2023 season comes to an end, the Red Sox need to find a new GM to replace Bloom.