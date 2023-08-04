We're back with another prediction and pick for Friday's MLB slate of games as we look towards this matchup between rivals in the American League East. The Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) will take on the Boston Red Sox (57-51) as both teams look to get back to their winning ways. Check out our MLB odds series for our Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently third in the AL East and sit 7.5 games back of the leading Orioles. They have a chance to contend for the top spot if they can string some wins together, but they've gone 1-4 in their last five games just after going 4-1 in their previous five. They meet Boston after dropping three of four in their series against the Orioles. Alek Manoah (RHP) will be their starter.

The Boston Red Sox are currently fourth in the AL East and sit 9.5 games back of the lead. They share a similar story to the Blue Jays in going 1-4 for their last five games. Just prior, the Red Sox reeled off five consecutive wins. They'll need to start mitigating the losing streaks and hanging on to the wins if they want to close the gap in their division. James Paxton (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Blue Jays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-146)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+122)

Over (10.5): -114

Under (10.5): -106

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

TV: New England Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are close enough to the top of their division where just a few winning streaks could put them within striking range, but losses will continue to hurt them as the number of games left dwindles. They're coming off a tough series against the Orioles where they were outscored by 15 runs. They'll need to find some run production during this series against the Red Sox and it won't be easy at Fenway Park.

Alek Manoah (2-8) will start with a 5.87 ERA through 76.2 innings of work. It's been a tough year for Manoah by all accounts and he really hasn't been able to find his control, giving up 13 home runs already. Manoah is 2-3 on the road this year, but the Blue Jays have managed to secure wins in his last two starts. His last start saw 6K and just 1 earned run, so look for Manoah to build on his resurgence here tonight.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are coming back home after dropping four of six during their West Coast road trip. They're happy to be back at Fenway, however, where they're riding a small four-game winning streak at home. The Red Sox have been much more comfortable at home this year and enjoy a 30-23 record. They'll also be sending one of their aces to the mound in hopes of breaking up a losing skid and picking up a series win at home.

James Paxton (6-2) will pitch with a 3.34 ERA through 70 innings of work. He's only given up 55 hits while striking out 80 batters in the same breath. He's one of their most consistent starters and while he lost his last time out, he's 2-0 at home this season and boasts a tight 2.25 ERA at Fenway. Look for Paxton to have another solid day on the mound as he gives the Red Sox the edge on the betting lines.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in similar spots as far as their last five games are concerned. However, the Red Sox have a huge edge in the pitching matchup and they've been feeling very at-home these last few weeks. For the prediction, let's go with the Red Sox to pick this win up at home and kickstart a small winning streak.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+122)