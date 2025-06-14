Despite rumors that he could potentially consider an early retirement from the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is fully committed to returning for a 13th NFL season.

The 2025 campaign will be the last on his current contract, and his future could potentially be up in the air after that. But for now, Kelce is aiming to make the most of what remains on his current deal, and reports indicate he will be sporting a new, slimmer look when he arrives at mandatory minicamp next week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN went into details about Kelce's offseason transformation on SportsCenter, saying the future Hall of Fame tight end lost approximately 25 pounds this offseason, while also noting that 2025 could in fact be his “last dance.”

“The Chiefs knew that Kelce was going to be gone this week, he's expected back for minicamp,” Fowler said. “He'll address the media and be on the practice field, all that fun stuff. And he'll debut a slimmer look. He's told people close to him that he's lost about 25 pounds this offseason. He played a little heavier in 2024, it was sort of a thing; he vowed to change it, and he has.”

“As we talked about before, this could be the last dance for him in his mid 30's, still a productive player. They want to go to him on third down, but (he's) declining a little bit. But he's trying to be slimmer and has gone hardcore this offseason.”

The #Chiefs will see a slimmer Travis Kelce at minicamp next week. (@SportsCenter with @KevinNegandhi) pic.twitter.com/WFDrnkEGq7 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million deal and will earn $17 million in 2025. His current playing weight is listed at 250 pounds by ESPN.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Hockey fans were excited to see Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift take in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Kelce and Swift were joined in their private suite briefly by Wayne Gretzky, regarded as the greatest player in NHL history. They were also treated to what was a thrilling contest that ultimately saw the Oilers pick up a 5-4 victory in overtime.

The Panthers initially led by a 3-0 score in the opening 20 minutes of play, only to have the Oilers score four goals to seize the lead. After Sam Reinhart scored late in regulation to knot the score, Leon Draisaitl scored his fourth overtime game-winning goal of the postseason, a new NHL record.

Don't be surprised to see both Kelce and Swift at more NHL contests moving forward!