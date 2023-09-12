Boston Red Sox fans might not have a whole lot to be happy about these days, but Rafael Devers has been and will continue to be a significant bright spot for this ball club.

On Tuesday, the third baseman continued his domination of the New York Yankees, clubbing his 30th home run of the year in the bottom of the fourth inning off Randy Vasquez. In the process, Devers put himself in exclusive company.

Via Ian Browne:

“Raffy belts No. 30. Joins Ted Williams and Jim Rice as only Sox players to have three 30-homer seasons before turning 27.”

Three 30-homer seasons before 27. Not too bad I'd say. Also, not too bad to be mentioned in the same breath as Ted Williams and Jim Rice, a pair of Red Sox legends. Rafael Devers is having another impressive campaign, batting .272 with 30 long balls and 93 RBIs. He also owns a .503 slugging percentage and .847 OPS.

The Dominican also happens to love facing the Yankees. In 96 games against their AL East rivals, Devers has 24 bombs and has slashed just over .260. He hasn't clubbed more than 18 long balls versus any other team. Those other two happen to be the Blue Jays and Orioles.

The Red Sox still have a realistic chance of making the playoffs via the Wild Card, but it's an uphill battle. Alex Cora's group is six games back of the final berth. There's also a relatively tough schedule ahead for them with the Rays, Rangers, and Orioles, among others, up next.

Regardless, Rafael Devers can be proud of putting up some big power numbers yet again. A true star in Beantown.