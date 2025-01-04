The Boston Red Sox are looking to make it back to the postseason and chase another World Series title. The team hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021, and the team's brass, led by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, is actively trying to improve the roster. The team traded for ace Garrett Crochet and signed right-handed starter Walker Buehler to a one-year deal. Now, Buehler is reportedly trying to help recruit another big-ticket free agent: third baseman Alex Bregman.

“I have certainly made a pitch all over the place for him to come to Boston,” Buehler told MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. “He and I have been buddies for a long time. We played on Team USA together a little bit in college.”

Bregman would help solidify a team that could desperately use both his bat and his defense. Rafael Devers still occupies third base, but the team could shift him to first base. Triston Casas hasn't quite panned out, and Breslow will try every avenue to improve the Sox. Manager Alex Cora might be entering his last season in Boston, particularly if the team once again does not make the postseason. Adding Bregman to this off season's haul would certainly make the roster better. But would it be enough to get them back to October? There's only one way to find out.

The latest news will surely be welcome by Boston fans, as Bregman and Buehler have been friends for quite a while. That relationship could benefit the Red Sox. The pair also shares a lot of similarities. Furthermore, they own a horse together, according to Cotillo.

“The pair of former All-Stars have teamed up to own “March of Time,” a three-year-old colt that won a race at Santa Anita in California late last week,” wrote Cotillo on Friday. “In recent weeks, conversations between Buehler and Bregman have included more than simple horse talk.”

If this is true, then yet another addition could be in the offing for Boston. Bregman's approach would likely play well at Fenway, as the 30-year-old's smooth righty swing would benefit him. Although he hasn't hit the peaks he did earlier in his career, he's still one of the best players in the majors today. Could the third baseman call Beantown his next home? If Buehler and the rest of the Boston decision makers have their way, then the former LSU Tiger will suit up in red and white for the foreseeable future.