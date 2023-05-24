Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Corey Kluber was the Boston Red Sox starting pitcher on Opening Day. However, with Tanner Houck emerging, the Red Sox have found a new role for Kluber.

Kluber has been moved to the bullpen, manager Alex Cora announced on the The Gresh & Fauria Show, via WEEI. Cora added that Kluber’s demotion is in direct relation to Houck’s recent performance.

In his last start, Houck pitched six innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed three hits and struck out eight while walking just two. Boston might’ve lost the game 2-1, but Houck certainly made an impression.

After spending time in the bullpen throughout his career, all nine of Houck’s 2023 appearances have come as a starter. He currently holds a 3-3 record with a 4.99 ERA and a 46/17 K/BB ratio. He’ll look to elongate his leash with a longer look in the rotation.

Corey Kluber on the other hand has been going in the exact opposite direction. While only one run was earned, Kluber allowed five runs in his most recent start against the San Diego Padres. He entered the game with three straight starts of 3+ runs allowed. Overall, Kluber holds a 2-6 record with a 6.26 ERA and a 34/18 K/BB ratio.

It’s a far cry from what Boston expected when they signed Kluber to a $10 million contract this offseason. His Opening Day start had him in line to be a leader in the rotation. But at least for now, Tanner Houck will look to take on a larger role.

Kluber was still pitch, but it’ll be uncharted waters. Of his 265 appearances at the MLB level, only five have not be as the starter. The Red Sox are hoping change will be a good thing for Kluber.