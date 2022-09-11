Xander Bogaerts’ time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end soon. After talks of a contract extension failed, the star hitter might just walk in free agency. Between that and the team’s disappointing 2022 season, Boston fans are currently not having a good time right now.

It might piss them off more to know, though, that a former acquaintance of the team is looking to steal their prized hitter. Dave Dombrowski, the former president of the Red Sox, is now looking to grab Xander Bogaerts for the Philadelphia Phillies. It would be the most heartbreaking thing for a former Boston guy to nab one of their best players. (via Yahoo! Sports)

Xander Bogaerts has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise down-trodden season for the Red Sox. The star shortstop has maintained his excellent form throughout the year, sporting a career-high batting average of .318 while posting stellar slugging numbers. Without him, Boston would likely be worse than they already are.

This has been a disastrous season for the Red Sox. At one point, they seemed to join in the AL BEast trend going on. However, they fell off of a massive cliff in the last few months. As a result, Boston has been completely erased off the Wild Card race. It would take a miracle and a couple of historic collapses for them to make it to the dance.

Red Sox fans are hoping that the team finds a way to keep Xander Bogaerts in their roster. Talks are supposed to resume after the season ends. If they don’t get a deal done, though… Philly is lurking.