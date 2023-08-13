The Boston Red Sox have had a very frustrating season and a frustrating past few games as they attempt to get back into the playoff picture. The Red Sox last two series have been against struggling AL Central teams, the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers. After winning three of four against the Royals, Boston felt good, but after a 6-2 loss to the Tigers on Saturday, the Red Sox left feeling like they could've done more.

“I'm more, not concerned, but offensively, we’re better than this,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game.

Getting hits wasn't the issue for the Red Sox in the game. Five players had hits and three of those players had multiple hits, it was timely hitting that was an issue. Too many people were left on base and the Tigers were able to capitalize on that and come away with the win. Boston scored on an error in the second inning to make it 2-1 and again on a solo homer from Justin Turner in the eighth when it was already a 6-1 ball game.

Boston concludes their series against the Tigers on Sunday before hitting the road to play the Washington Nationals. Boston is still very much in the hunt for a wild card spot. The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners currently are tied for the last spot and just three games ahead of the Red Sox. With 44 games left in the season, there is plenty of time for Boston to catch up.