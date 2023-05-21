The Boston Red Sox (26-20) are going for the sweep against the San Diego Padres (20-26) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Padres prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Red Sox have six different batters with two or more hits in this series, but two is the max. Rafael Devers is one of those batters with two hits and both of them are home runs. Enmanuel Valdez has the other home run for Boston in this series. Both of the Red Sox starters in this series have quality starts. James Paxton and Chris Sale have a combined 13 innings pitched, eight hits allowed and 13 strikeouts. Boston has used just three relievers in the two games played, so they will have plenty of bullpen help ready to go in this game.

The Padres are not hitting well in this series at all. They have a batting average of .133 with just eight hits. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim have five of those eight hits. Tatis has two home runs in the two games, as well. Juan Soto has the other RBI as the Padres have scored just three runs in this series. One good part of the Padres in this series has been their bullpen. The Padres have thrown 8 1/3 innings out of the bullpen and given up no runs. They do need a good start Sunday if they want to win, but their bullpen will be a help.

Corey Kluber and Michael Wacha will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Red Sox-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Padres Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-146)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Padres

TV: NESN, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston is hitting .269 in the last week, but just .214 in this series. Their offense will need to pick it up big-time in this game. If they can put together a few hits and score some runs they will cover this spread. As mentioned before, the Padres are not the best hitting team. In fact, San Diego is last in the MLB in batting average. With Manny Machado on the IL, their offense has become even weaker. Boston does need to score a lot of run to win this game, so if they continue playing as they have, Boston should be able to cover this spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Wacha is on a hot stretch lately. In May, Wacha has thrown 19 innings and given up just one run. He has also allowed only six hits while striking out 18. On the season, opposing teams are hitting just .229 off Wacha. If Wacha can continue this stretch he is on, the Padres will keep this one close, or even win the game.

San Diego needs to hit better. They have not been hitting well all season, but this series has been especially bad. They are facing a pitcher that has given up 43 hits in less than 40 innings to go along with 11 home runs. Kluber is not the strikeout pitcher he once was, so the Padres have a chance to hit the ball around. They will need more than just Tatis to play well if they want to win, though.

Final Red Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres are struggling this year, so expect the Red Sox to complete the sweep and cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-146), Under 9 (-105)