The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Royals Projected Starters

Kutter Crawford vs. Cole Ragans

Kutter Crawford (7-8) with a 3.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 127.2 innings pitched, 122K/30BB, .226 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 5.1 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 start, 3.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 64 innings pitched, 59K/16BB, .218 oBA

Cole Ragans (8-7) with a 3.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 134 innings pitched, 159K/45BB, .222 oBA

Last Start: at Detroit Tigers: 5.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 3.80 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 71 innings pitched, 93K/24BB, .235 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Royals Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +122

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston needs Crawford to have a good start, and limit the long ball. He has fallen into a pattern of giving up home runs, but he did pitch well against the Royals. He was able to earn the win against the Royals as he went seven scoreless innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out four. Crawford should have a lot of confidence heading into this game. If he can have a repeat performance, the Red Sox will win this game.

Boston needs to find a way to get to Ragans in this game. Ragans did walk four batters in his last outing, so he will issue walks. The Red Sox just have to be careful not to chase pitches out of the zone. Forcing Ragans into the zone is the best way to beat him. If the Red Sox can stay patient at the plate, and get a few hits, there is a chance they will win this game.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals have a chance to put up a lot of runs in this game. Kansas City is top-1o in batting average, slugging percentage, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. Bobby Witt Jr is hitting the ball especially well. He is batting .438 since July 1st with eight home runs, and an OPS over 1.200. He, along with the rest of the lineup, has a very good matchup. Kutter Crawford has allowed 12 home runs in his last three starts. He has allowed 18 home runs in his last 10 starts. Do not be surprised to see the Royals hit a few home runs in this game.

Cole Ragans is having an awesome season. He has pitched against the Red Sox once this season, as well. In that game, Ragans threw seven innings, allowed four hits, one run, and struck out seven en route to a win. This start is no surprise as he has been doing it all season. As long as Ragans has another good start, the Royals will be able to win this game.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. However, I am going to go with who I think is the better pitcher. That is Cole Ragans. I will be taking the Royals to win this game.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-144)