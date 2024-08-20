ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with our MLB betting predictions and picks as we head to the American League for this matchup of teams firmly in the Postseason hunt. The Boston Red Sox will visit the Houston Astros for the second game of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Astros prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Astros Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta (RHP) vs. Ronel Blanco (RHP)

Nick Pivetta (5-8) with a 4.49 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 K, 100.1 IP

Last Start: 8/15 @ BAL (L) – 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (3-4) with a 3.90 ERA, .226 OBA, 66 K, 57.2 IP

Ronel Blanco (9-6) with a 2.89 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 130 K, 134.0 IP

Last Start: 8/14 @ TB (W) – 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (4-4) with a 3.06 ERA, .167 OBA, 70 K, 70.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Astros Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +112

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: New England Sports Network, Space City Home Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boston Red Sox are currently third in the AL East as they sit seven games back of the leading Orioles and Yankees. They've gone just 5-7 over their last 12 games and will need to pick up their play if they want to make this a tight race for the two divisional leaders. They recently just tied the Orioles 2-2 in their recent series and they'll actually be looking for their first win on the season over the Astros. Their last series just a week ago ended in a 10-2 loss for Boston, so they're hoping they can redeem themselves with a win this time around. The Boston Red Sox actually have one of the league's better away records at 36-26, so don't sleep on their chances to surprise the Astros in this one.

Nick Pivetta will look to continue his decent year through this outing as he tries to bounce back from his last loss. He's gone 2-3 over his last five starts, but hasn't given up more than three earned runs over his last three appearances. Still, the Red Sox have been struggling as a team from the plate and despite solid starts from their pitchers, they'll need to provide some run support regardless if they want to see improvements. Pivetta has been slightly better on the road than at home this season so he should be confident in putting together six solid innings during this start.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Astros are currently leading the AL West and hold a four-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. They've won 10 of their last 11 games including a nine-game winning streak during that stretch. They're on fire at the moment and if all goes well, they should be seeing starter Justin Verlander return to the rotation for the final game of this series. If they can get Verlander comfortable and in form soon, the Astros should be poised for another deep run into the Postseason and their usual late-season magic.

For this game, however, they'll send Ronel Blanco to the mound as they try to remain unbeaten against the Red Sox on the season. Two of their three previous meetings weren't particularly close and the Astros will have the clear upper-hand in this repeat series. Ronel Blanco actually faced this Red Sox lineup just two starts ago and turned in a very solid four innings, two earned runs, and four strikeouts as the Astros found the win. He's been great over his last few starts and he'll be looking to extend that momentum through this series.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

This should be another heated series as the first game ended 5-4 and a Houston Astros win, extending their win streak over the Red Sox to four games. The Red Sox jumped out to an early lead in that game and they finally looked as though they would carry themselves to a victory. However, the Astros have been far too explosive in scoring runs in bunches, so it comes as no surprise that they were able to make the comeback and get the win.

For this second game, we'll have to roll with the Houston Astros to grab the win once again. They're on an impressive hot streak at the moment and they just seem to have Boston's number this year. While we expect some fun back-and-forth moments from both lineups, we'll take Houston to win this game outright.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros ML (-132)