The Red Sox make the trip to Denver to face the Rockies! These two teams are playing very differently on the season. The Red Sox are spiraling coming into this series, while the Rockies have played well since the All-Star break. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox-Rockies prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Red Sox-Rockies Projected Starters

Cooper Criswell vs. German Marquez

Cooper Criswell (3-4) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up five runs on nine hits with two walks and one strikeout in a Red Sox loss.

2024 Road Splits: (1-2) 5.09 ERA

German Marquez (0-0) with a 6.75 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched four innings and gave up three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts in a Rockies win.

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rockies Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -162

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 11 (-105)

Under: 11 (-115)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 pm ET

TV: NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have played well recently. They have a 53-45 record but have lost three straight entering this series. Statistically, the Red Sox are fifth in offense and eighth in pitching. Tyler O'Neill, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Rafael Devers are all talented players and have been solid to a varying degree behind the plate so far this season. Regarding their pitching, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock despite his current injury have made up a great pitching staff. The Red Sox have struggled entering this second half of the season.

The Red Sox have not announced who they are starting, but it will likely be Cooper Criswell. He has a 3-4 record, a 4.50 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. He has allowed 35 runs on 59 hits with 15 walks and 50 strikeouts through 58 total innings this season. In the 13 games he has appeared in this year, the Red Sox are 8-5. Criswell has been inconsistent for the Red Sox on the mound for Boston. He gets a decent matchup against the Rockies behind the plate with their offense being middle of the pack.

The Red Sox's offense is playing great. They are fifth in team batting average at .255 after finishing last season at .258. The offense is led by Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran in most batting categories behind the plate. Devers leads in home runs at 23, in RBI at 61, and in OBP at .372. Then, Duran leads in batting average at .290 and total hits at 119. This offense is playing great as a unit and gets a favorable matchup against Marquez for the Rockies, because he struggled in his first game.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are one of the worst teams in the MLB this season. They are 36-64 this season and went 2-1 in their last three games. Their bats rank in the middle of the pack, but they have the worst pitching staff in the MLB by a wide margin. Brendan Rodgers, Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle, and Elias Diaz have all been solid for the Rockies behind the plate. Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber have been okay at best for a unit that has been horrible this season. The Rockies' offense has been average at best, but their pitching has been terrible and that is why they have struggled so much this year.

The Rockies are starting German Marquez on the mound. He has a 0-0 record, a 6.75 ERA, and a 2.25 WHIP. He has allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts through four innings. The Rockies won the only game that he has played in this season. Marquez struggled in his only appearance this season. He gets a difficult matchup against the Red Sox and their offense behind the plate with how red-hot they have been more recently.

The Rockies' offense has been a bright spot. They are 14th in team batting average at .243 after finishing last season with a .249 average. The offense is led by Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia, Brenton Doyle, and Ezequiel Tovar. Doyle leads in batting average at .278, McMahon leads in OBP at .356, and Toglia and Tovar are tied for the lead in home runs at 16. Then, Tovar leads in RBI at 46 and total hits at 112. They get an interesting matchup against Cooper Criswell or the bullpen for the Red Sox. Criswell has been inconsistent and this offense has been average at best.

Final Red Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The difference in this game is the offense. The Red Sox have been great behind the plate, while the Rockies have been average. Criswell or the bullpen also has an advantage over Marquez for the Rockies. The Red Sox are the better team and should recover after losing three straight. They should win and cover on the road.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Red Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-108)