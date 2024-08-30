ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tanner Houck will take the mound for the Orioles in game one of their series with the Tigers on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Tigers prediction and pick.

Orioles-Tigers Projected Starters

Tanner Houck vs. Casey Mize

Tanner Houck (8-9) with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Tanner Houck took the loss Sunday against Arizona, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks across six innings. He struck out two.

2024 Road Splits: Tanner Houck has been solid on the road where he is 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

Casey Mize (2-6) with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Casey Mize had a rehab outing Saturday, striking out seven in 4.2 innings while surrendering three earned runs as he makes his return to the Tigers rotation after his stint on the 60-Day IL.

2024 Home Splits: Casey Mize has been much better at home despite his 0-3 record with a 3.56 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Tigers Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -120

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NESN, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox are poised to outperform Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers in their upcoming clash at Comerica Park on Friday. Despite being on the road, Houck's recent form and the matchup dynamics favor the Red Sox in this contest.

Tanner Houck has been a consistent force for the Red Sox this season, boasting an impressive 3.23 ERA. His ability to generate swings and misses, particularly with his splitter, has been a key factor in his success. While he's had some recent struggles with the pitch, facing the Tigers' lineup presents an opportunity for Houck to regain his form.

Detroit's offense has been lackluster this season, ranking near the bottom of the league with a team batting average of .231 and an on-base percentage of .295. This weak offensive output plays right into Houck's strengths, allowing him to attack the strike zone with confidence.

Casey Mize, on the other hand, has had a rocky season, evidenced by his 4.23 ERA. His game log shows inconsistent performances, with several outings where he's given up multiple runs in short innings. This volatility makes him a risky proposition against a potent Red Sox lineup.

Boston's offense, led by sluggers like Rafael Devers, has been significantly more productive than Detroit's this season. Their ability to put pressure on opposing pitchers from the first inning gives Houck a cushion to work with and increases the likelihood of a Red Sox victory.

The combination of Houck's solid pitching, Detroit's offensive struggles, Mize's inconsistency, and Boston's powerful lineup makes a strong case for a Red Sox win on the road. Expect Houck to silence the Tigers' bats and lead Boston to victory in this Friday matchup.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Detroit Tigers prepare to host the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park on Friday, all signs point to a potential upset victory for the home team. Casey Mize, returning from the 60-day IL, is poised to make a strong statement against the visiting Red Sox and their starter, Tanner Houck.

Casey Mize's return to the mound is highly anticipated, and the extended rest may have allowed him to refine his pitching arsenal. Despite his 4.23 ERA this season, Mize has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly with his ability to induce ground balls and limit hard contact. The home-field advantage at Comerica Park, known for its pitcher-friendly dimensions, should play into Mize's strengths.

While Detroit's offense has struggled this season, they've shown the ability to explode for runs, as evidenced by their 14-11 victory over Toronto earlier this year. The Tigers' lineup, led by the emerging star Riley Greene (.262 AVG, 19 HR, 66 RBI), has the potential to break out against Houck, who has been inconsistent with his splitter recently.

Although Boston boasts a solid 38-27 road record, Tanner Houck has been shaky away from Fenway Park. His recent struggles with his splitter could be exploited by a Tigers lineup hungry for a win. Additionally, the Red Sox's bullpen has been overworked, which may come into play in the later innings.

The spacious outfield of Comerica Park tends to neutralize power hitters, which could work against the Red Sox's offensive strategy. This environment favors Mize's ground ball-inducing style and the Tigers' defensive alignment.

While the Red Sox may be favored on paper, the combination of Mize's return, Detroit's offensive potential, and the home-field advantage sets the stage for a Tigers victory in this intriguing Friday matchup.

Final Red Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Tanner Houck and Casey Mize are set to face off at Comerica Park in this intriguing matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. While Houck has been solid with a 3.23 ERA this season, his recent struggles with his splitter are concerning. Mize, returning from the 60-day IL, could surprise with renewed strength and command. The spacious Comerica Park favors pitchers, potentially neutralizing Boston's power hitters. Detroit's offense, though struggling overall, has shown flashes of explosiveness. Given the home-field advantage and Mize's potential for a strong comeback performance, the Tigers have a slight edge. Expect a close, low-scoring affair with Detroit eking out a narrow victory.

Final Red Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers ML (+116), Over 8.5 (-110)