Gerrit Cole takes to the mound for the New York Yankees as they host the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Yankees Projected Starters

John Winckowski vs. Gerrit Cole

John Winckowski (2-1) with a 2.80 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Winckowski went five innings, giving up just four hits and striking out one. He did not give up a run in a win over the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Winckowski has made one start with six road appearances this year. He has a 1.74 ERA and a .231 opponent batting average on the road.

Gerrit Cole (1-1) with a 6.23 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP

Last Start: Cole went five innings in his last start, giving up three hits and one walk. Just one run would score against him as he recorded his first win of the year.

2024 Home Splits: Cole has made just one start at home, his first of the year against Baltimore. He went four innings, giving up three hits and two runs in the game.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +160

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

TV: NESN/YES/FS1

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are 13th in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way this year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .375 on-base percentage. Devers has 18 home runs, 16 doubles, and 51 RBIs. He has also scored 52 times. Joining him in driving in runs this year is Ceddanne Rafaela. He is hitting .247 with a .276 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 47 RBIs, plus has stolen 11 bases and scored 41 times. Jarren Duran rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .283 on the year with a .345 on-base percentage. He has 23 doubles, 10 triples, and ten home runs. This has led to 40 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 21 bases and scored 59 times.

Rafael Devers comes into the game swinging the hot bat. He is hitting .318 over the last four games, with two home runs and nine RBIs. He has also scored five times in the last week. Joining him in driving in runs this week is Ceddanne Rafaela. He is hitting .304 with a home run, six RBIs, and two runs scored. He has also stolen a base. Masataka Yoshida is also hot. He is hitting .364 in the last week with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Current Red Sox have 81 career at-bats against Gerrit Cole. They have hit .247 against him with ten home runs. Most of that comes from Rafael Devers. Devers is 12 for 38 with a double and seven home runs. He has also driven in 17 runs against Cole. Further, Connor Wong is two for three with a home run. Dominic Smith and Reese McGuire also have hit long balls against Cole, but McGuire is just one for 13 against him.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are tied for first in the majors in runs scored, while sitting tenth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Aaron Judge leads the way. He is hitting .314 on the year with 32 home runs, 83 RBIS, and 67 runs scored. Further, he is getting on base at a .433 rate. Join him in having a great year Juan Soto. Soto is hitting .300 this year with a .438 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 63 RBIS, and has scored 70 times. Anthony Volpe rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .253 with a .307 on-base percentage. Volpe has six home runs and 30 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 15 bases and scored 58 times this year.

Aaron Judge continues to be hot at the plate. He is hitting .435 in the last week with two home runs and six RBIs. He has scored six times and gotten on base at a .500 rate. Juan Soto is also playing well. He is hitting .313 in the last week with a .421 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Ben Rice is also hot. He is hitting .313 in the last week. Rice has a home run, four RB IS and three runs scored in the last week.

Current Yankees have 20 career at-bats against John Winckowski. They have hit .250 with a .375 on-base percentage. Glyber Torres has the most experience, going two for six with a walk. Jose Trevino has the only RBI, going one for two with a double and an RBI, plus he has walked.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are coming off a series in which they struggled against the Reds. Further, Gerrit Cole has not found his form yet this year. He is coming off his best start though, and with the power of the Yankees lineup, they should be able to score enough runs to get the win.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-190)