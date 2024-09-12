ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the latest installment of a historical rivalry as the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Yankees Projected Starters

Cooper Criswell vs. Nestor Cortest

Cooper Criswell (6-4) with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: Criswell went five innings in his last start, giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up two runs in a win over the White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Cris Well is 3-2 in eight starts and 11 appearances on the road. He has a 4.43 ERA and a .291 opponent batting average.

Nestor Cortes (9-10) with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Cortes went four innings in his last start, giving up nine hits, a home run, and a walk. He would give up five runs in a no-decision against the Cardinals. He has made one appearance since, going 4.1 innings without giving up a hit and taking the win.

2024 Home Splits: Cortes is 5-5 in 14 starts at home. He has a 3.19 ERA and a .232 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +150

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

Time: 7:15 PM ET/ 4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are eighth in runs scored, fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .281 this year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 81 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 84 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .346 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 72 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 100 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .253 on the year with a .282 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 15 home runs and 69 RBIs while scoring 68 times. Further, he has stolen 17 bases this year.

Rob Refsnyder has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .556 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Tyler O'Neill is slugging well. He is hitting .318 in the last week with four home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Rounding out the hottest bats is Ceddanne Rafaela. He is hitting .267 in the last week with a home run, six RBIs, and two runs scored. The Red Sox are hitting .278 in the last week, with nine home runs and 30 runs scored in the last six games.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .320 on the year with a .453 on-base percentage. Judge has 51 home runs this year, helping to his 126 RBIs. Further, he has scored 110 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .290 on the year with a .420 on-base percentage. He has 38 home runs and 98 RBIs this year, scoring 114 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .251 on the year with a .2999 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 55 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 26 bases and scored 85 times this season.

Austin Wells has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a home run, seven RBIs, and a run scored. Meanwhile, Trent Grishman is second on the team in RBIs in the last week. He has just one at-bat, a home run that would lead to four RBIs. Juan Soto rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting just .263 in the last week, with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. In the last week, the Yankees are sitting just .207 in the last week. They have hit just four home runs and scored 22 runs in the last six games.

Current Yankees have 20 career at-bats against Copper Criswell. They have hit .300 against him. Giancarlo Stanton is 2-2 while Alex Verdugo has the lone RBI, going 1-3 with a double and an RBI against Criswell.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Cooper Criswell has been solid over his last four starts. he has given up just four runs in his last 17 innings of work, while the Red Sox have gone 3-1 in that time. The Red Sox have been scoring well also. They have scored an average of five runs per game as of the last week. The Yankees have not hit well in the last week. They have scored just over three runs per game, while not slugging well. They will struggle against Cooper Criswell in this one, so take the Red Sox to win.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (+150)