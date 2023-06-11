The Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees in the rubber match of a three-game series at Yankees Stadium. We are in the Bronx, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 3-1 on Saturday's game of the week. Now, they look to take the series on Sunday night baseball in front of a packed crowd in the Bronx. There was no scoring for the first three innings. Then, the Yankees broke the tie in the fourth inning when Gleyber Torres blasted a solo shot to deep right field to give the Yanks a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox answered back in the sixth inning when Rafael Devers clubbed a solo blast to deep center field for a solo shot to tie the game. However, the Yankees answered back in the bottom half when Willie Calhoun clobbered a solo shot to deep right-center field to give New York a 2-1 advantage. The Yankees added some insurance in the seventh when Kyle Higashioka singled to center to make it 3-1.

Domingo German finished the outing with six innings while allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out five. Likewise, Clay Holmes nailed down the save in the ninth despite having to face the game-tying hitter. Tanner Houck went six innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out six.

Brayan Bello will make the start on Sunday Night Baseball. Significantly, he comes into this showdown with a record of 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA. Clarke Schmidt starts for the Yankees with a 2-6 record and a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

Here are the Red Sox-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:11 PM ET/4:11 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are the worst of a beastly division. Yet, they still have the hitters that can batter the baseball. Justin Turner is 38 years old. Yet, he is still hitting well with a 2.64 batting average, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, and 33 runs. Devers is hitting .247 with 15 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 34 runs this season. Furthermore, he has three hits in this series. Masataka Yoshida is batting .305 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and 34 runs. However, he has not gotten a hit in this series. These hitters lead a team that is eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, sixth in runs, 18th in home runs, and seventh in slugging percentage.

But the Red Sox will rise or fall on their pitching. Unfortunately, they are 24th in team ERA. The Sox will need Bello to pitch well against a New York lineup that still features some dangerous hitters.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if they can get on the board first. Then, Bello must last five innings while limiting the damage.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are supposed to be the Bronx Bombers. However, their offense is not scaring anyone recently. But they still have some dangerous hitters. Significantly, Anthony Rizzo is batting .273 with 11 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 32 runs. Torres is hitting .256 with 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 39 runs. Giancarlo Stanton is hitting .236 with five home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs. Sadly, he is just 3 for 20 since returning from his injury and is still searching for a home run.

The Yankees are just 23rd in batting average. Additionally, they are 27th in on-base percentage. But the Bronx Bombers are ninth in runs, fourth in home runs, and ninth in slugging percentage. Therefore, the talent and potential is there.

The Yankees live and die on their pitching. Ultimately, they are fourth in team ERA. They also possess the best bullpen in baseball. Yes, Holmes put a runner on base yesterday. But he managed to close out the Sox, and there was never any doubt.

The Yankees will cover the spread if they can strike first and build a lead. Then, they need their starter to last long enough to let the bullpen do their job in the end.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Schmidt is not a good pitcher. Therefore, it is easy to see him not lasting five innings in this one. The Red Sox have the talent to batter the baseball. Thus, they will find a way to steal this game from their rivals at Yankees Stadium.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)